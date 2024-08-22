Ilaria Salis under attack for choosing Mattia Tombolini as a collaborator at the European Parliament. Delmastro: “The left shows its true face”

The controversy over it does not subside Ilaria SalisThis time the MEP has come under fire for having chosen Mattia Tombolini as a collaborator in Brussels. Specifically to the animator of the publishing house Momowho published the volume of Zero Limestone precisely on the Salis case, a post on social media from February is being contested in which he reposted the video “burning of the baby” of the Anticlerical Carnival of Poggio Mirteto (Rieti) with the puppet set on fire in the guise of Georgia MeloniIt must be said that in the past the same fate had befallen other important political figures such as Silvio Berlusconi And Matthew Renzi.

The caption that accompanies the video is actually quite strong: “Burn, bitch.” To those who dispute it Tomboloni he replied: “Is it violence to burn the Carnival doll? It’s been done since 1861 in Poggio Mirteto, all the politicians, popes etc. have been burned. Now with Meloni it becomes unspeakable violence? Come on, come on”. Tomboloni He also comes under fire for a second post from 2011 in which he is asked for his opinion on a photo of a uniformed officer being beaten by armed men: “Well, I’m kind of fascinated by the Bellini Band“, he replied referring to the Milanese group from the 70s specialized in discounts with the police.

“The left is showing its true face”, declared the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro. Salis “travels the world to bash in the heads of those who think differently, it is normal that his collaborator is such because he praises beatings to the police”. The leader of the Fdi group is on the same wavelength Thomas Foti: “Bonelli and Fratoianni, political sponsors of Salis, ask his collaborator to resign from his position”.