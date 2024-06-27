Ilaria Salis, Avs splits: Fratoianni and Bonelli on opposite positions on occupied houses

Ilaria’s first official release Salis in Brussels it caused a rift between Italian Left and Greens. Self Fratoianni in fact, he supported the new MEP’s thinking regarding the occupations of empty houseshis colleague Angelo Bonelli instead he thinks in a diametrically opposite way. The leader of the Greens is keen to point out that he does not share the methods of those who occupy the houses as Salis had claimed. “I would never occupy a house – says Bonelli – I’ve never done it and I don’t share it“. One more problem for Avs after the decision taken by the Regional Council Lombardy Yesterday. A motion involving President Attilio was approved Fountain to urge Aler – the main company that manages public housing in the region – “to immediately start legal procedures” for the recovery of the alleged credit of 90 thousand euros towards the MEP Ilaria Saliseven by resorting to the seizure of current accounts.

Meanwhile the media battle between continues Free and Ilaria’s father, Roberto. The newspaper directed by Mario Sechi accuses Ilaria’s parent of having changed political ideas, moving from right to left for support the daughterRoberto Salis’s answer could not be more eloquent, he has in fact obtained the membership card of the Anpi and now it has effectively become a “partisan“. These are the words of Salis at the moment of delivery of the card: “I am very excited, the Anpi is necessary, it is needed a garrison that defends democracythe Italian government”. Then he adds: “The Constitution must be defended from fascists“. Libero jokes, his comrade has completed his conversion: he is now a partisan.