Ilaria Salis, a new letter appears

There is a new letter from Ilaria Salis. And it's another letter of complaint. The 39-year-old anti-fascist teacher, who has been detained in Budapest prison for almost a year, wrote on January 30 to the Italian ambassador to Hungary Manuel Jacoangeli. And she said that after the first hearing of her trial on January 29, the one in which she was dragged handcuffed and on a leash to court, she was questioned in a room by two female officers from the penitentiary police of the maximum security prison regarding her prison conditions.

At the end of her interrogation she was made to sign a statement of her words written in Hungarian. “Unfortunately in prison we have to follow orders and I had to sign even though I didn't understand,” Ilaria wrote in the new letter from prison. “Salis's fear – explains his lawyer Eugenio Losco from Milan – is that his answers on the conditions in prison do not correspond to those actually provided to the prison operators”. Although intimidated, Ilaria confirmed to the two agents all the accusations made against the Hungarian penitentiary institute in the letter written and sent to her lawyers on October 2nd: from the dirty clothes kept for weeks after the arrest to the scarce and poor quality food, from the bed bug infestations to the presence of mice and cockroaches, from failure to provide medical reports after checks for a breast lump to lack of air in overcrowded cells.

As reported Republic, uOne of the two officers who questioned her spoke Italian. But at the end of the story she was given a piece of paper to sign all in Hungarian, a language Salis doesn't know. “I had to sign – you wrote in summary to the ambassador – because refusing to carry out an order in prison is not a welcome thing. I was afraid of the consequences.” “She is very, very worried about what is happening in prison”, adds the lawyer Eugenio Losco, who today received the letter at the request of Ilaria herself who asked the ambassador to share it with her lawyers. “She was practically ordered to sign it – explains Losco again – and it worries me that on that paper there are words to discredit my client. I asked the embassy to intervene to obtain a copy of these declarations, but I wonder what compliance it was, whether it was a form of intimidation or an attempt to scare her.”

“This is what we must focus on – concludes the lawyer, referring to the League's controversies over the demonstrations in which Ilaria Salis participated in the past – not on other personal events of Ilaria which are irrelevant”.

Ilaria Salis, the father: “Statements damaging to his reputation regarding the alleged assault on the Lega kiosk in Monza”

The father of Ilaria SalisRoberto, decided to sue the minister Matteo Salvini. The woman is accused of attacking two neo-Nazi militants: “She was blocked with a truncheon and in the company of an extremist – the deputy prime minister recalled –. In the event of a conviction for violence, in my opinion, the opportunity for him to enter the classroom to educate and raise children is nil“.

Statements to which the activist's father, as reported the Republic, had initially responded dryly: “I don't have time for these things. I wish my daughter to have a tenth of the ethical values ​​of mine”. But now things seem to change: “We will get the appropriate power of attorney from Ilaria because, following the statements damaging to his reputation regarding the alleged attack on the Lega kiosk in Monzawe have decided to sue Matteo Salvini for defamation”: announced the 39-year-old's father. The reference is to the events of 2017, when a group of members of a social center attacked a Lega gazebo, facts for which Salis was acquitted by every accusation.

The complaint doesn't stop at Salvini, but also Sallusti and Brindisi

The family also decided to sue Giuseppe Brindisi And Alessandro Sallusti for defamation”, says the family. During the broadcast, Alessandro Sallustidirector of il Giornale, had spoken about the demonstrations in Budapest, saying that “the group with which the girl was there is not a group of boy scouts, but it had been several times accused of terrorist actions”. The upset father immediately retorted: “If he continues to talk, I'll shut down”, adding “here we are trying to start a shitstorm, which is a shameful thing, for ignoble beings”. Before leaving the live broadcast he then threatened to sue: “Anyone who does these things should be struck from the register of journalists”.

“We note with curiosity the choice of Ilaria Salis' father to sue Matteo Salvini. The League, however, renews its commitment to ensure that the rights of the woman detained in Hungary are protected. And adds the hope that Ilaria will be acquitted quickly by all the charges, unlike what happened in another case which ended with a conviction confirmed by the Supreme Court on 3 July 2023 for moral complicity in resisting a public official. Of course, the question always remains: is it normal for an educator to be stopped in a European capital with a truncheon?”. Thus a note from the League. Fueling this type of controversy has no relevance with respect to the affair that sees her involved in Hungary where she is undergoing evidently inhumane prison treatment as immortalized by the images that have gone around the world”: this is what the lawyer Eugenio Losco told ANSA , Ilaria Salis' lawyer, commented on the note from the League which recalls the conviction of the 39-year-old from Milan for external complicity in resisting a public official.

“After the shameful ambush suffered yesterday by Ilaria Salis' father during the Diario del Giorno broadcast on Rete4 by Brindisi and Sallusti, the family announces that it is suspending any communication with the press waiting to determine whether to proceed with some selected newspapers or whether to end media communications altogether” we read in a post on Facebook. The note continues: “All defamatory attitudes will be denounced as soon as possible!”.

The meeting in prison

After meeting his daughter in the maximum security prison in Budapest where she has been locked up for 11 months, Roberto Salis returned to Italy yesterday evening, landing at Bergamo's Orio al Serio airport on a Ryanair flight. During the last hearing “Ilaria was in quite a bit of difficulty, very emotionally dragged. She was feeling a little dizzy,” her father said.

“Yesterday, however, I saw her calmer, more beautiful, just like my daughter is”. Also because after the outcry raised “there was a slight benefit for me and for the other inmates”, Ilaria had told him, so much so that now she has become “Joan of Arc” for everyone”.

The reply from Tg4 director Andrea Pucci

“Roberto SalisIlaria's father, has announced that he will file a defamation lawsuit against the director of the “Newspaper” Alessandro Sallusti and the host of Diario del Giorno Giuseppe Brindisi “for the ignoble attack and ambush of the broadcast”. As viewers were able to see, no attack, much less an ambush, was planned for the father of the prisoner in Hungary, who “Diary of the Day” was able to freely express his opinions and plead his daughter's cause in a long interview. We invite Roberto Salis, his family and his lawyer to review the episode of “Diario del Giorno” on the Mediaset platform, where the absolute correctness of the program and its host can be verified”, replies the director of Tg4 Andrea Pucci.