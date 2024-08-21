Ilaria Salis: “We need to move towards overcoming prisons. In those places, even if you enter clean you come out a criminal”

Ilaria Salis she returned to prison, but this time not as a prisoner but as a member of the European Parliament, to verify the conditions in which the prisoners live. The Avs representative went to San Vittore in Milan and described it as “a hell“. Three months have passed since he regained his freedom after his arrest in Hungary but the memory of those moments spent in the cell in Budapest has never abandoned her. “I saw myself again – Salis explains to La Repubblica – in the stuffy roomswhere three people sleep and cannot get up from their bunks because they have no space. I relived the feeling of confusion when the foreign prisoners I met told me that They’ve been inside for two months and they still haven’t been able to make a phone call“.

“I saw – he explains – long corridors with closed cells and arms sticking out from bars full of wounds and bandages. Many people cut themselves with razor blades, self-harm it’s a phenomenon daily“. San Vittore was the first foray into a penitentiary for the MEP who got to know the Hungarian prison out of necessity, and now – continues La Repubblica – wants to know the Italian ones for a political mission. Other visits will follow. “However, I believe – continues Salis – that we must moving towards a society that goes beyond prison. In the face of reports of injustice, one approach is to expel people from society, to lock them in a place to feel safe and not take charge of them anymore. I think instead that we should work on the causes, on prevention, creating a society based on justice and equality. Then there are always those who make mistakes, the goal must be reintegration in the societyinstead of concentrating a lot of people in one place where even if you enter clean you come out a criminal“.