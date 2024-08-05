EU, Ilaria Salis flees to the mountains: “I need to unplug”. The video

Ilaria Saltfresh from her appointment to the European Parliament, has chosen to take a vacation. The announcement was made by the MEP of the Italian Left and the Greens herself through social media. Salis has decided to to isolate oneself from everything and it is headed to the mountains. “I have to tell you – Ilaria Salis vents on social media – that the prison first and then all media attentionthe centrifuges of Brussels and Strasbourg they’re taking up so much energy from me and now I need a moment of reflection“. The MEP posted a video without indicating the location he chose to isolate himself from everything and everyone.

“I’m finally free, I’m in the mountains in the woods and on the paths – continues Salis – I am regenerating and I am getting back in touch with myself, something I really needed. I am receiving lots of requests and invitations – concludes Salis – but unfortunately I am not always able to be present and respond as I would like. But I promise you that from September we will have the opportunity to meet…”.