Salis, Meloni's political-diplomatic plan to free her. Orban has already moved

The case of Ilaria Salis it has become a national issue. Now the problem for Giorgia Melons he is first and foremost diplomatic and political. The prime minister must be cautious towards a friendly and allied government in view of the elections Europeans. And of an alliance in the family of European conservatives. But moving by exploiting personal relationships – we read in La Stampa – could be the right choice. As happened with Al-Sisi towards the case Zaki. The discussion with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban developed over the possibility of reducing the trial times. To arrive at the sentence as soon as possible e then obtain expulsion of the teacher of Monza. A decree which, however, could not arrive any time soon, given that the next hearing of the trial is set for May 2023. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also made it clear that expulsion is possible: “Extradition is impossible because he has not received any convictions in Italy. She can be expelled from Hungary in the event of a conviction”. If the Hungarian judicial authority places her under house arrest, she can then ask to serve it in Italy. “But you cannot go from prison in Hungary to house arrest in Italy”, she said. concluded Tajani.

Meanwhile, after Giorgia made the first move Melonsthere have already been gods first concrete facts. Meloni said that Salis is in a state of degrading detention. For this reason the prosecutor went to prison to talk to the accused. Not finding it in good condition, she was promised an interpreter. And she received a visit to a doctor and a psychologist. “She was able to make phone calls and she was not isolated from the world. It is not correct to say that.” Speaking to journalists at the end of the night meeting with Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán denied the treatment described by Ilaria Salis in his memorial from prison in Budapest. Orbán also said that the judiciary in the country does not depend on the government but on Parliament. “The only thing I can be available to him is the prisoner's environment. That's where I have legitimate influence to ensure that it should be provided fair treatment“.