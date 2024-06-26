Ilaria Salis, the support of newspapers close to the left of her ideas. While in the Lombardy Region…

The case Ilaria Salis it’s not closed, the newly elected MEP with Adv she is free again, but Hungary doesn’t let go. The Budapest Court will ask the European Parliament to revocation of immunity for the charges against him regarding an alleged attack on a group of neo-Nazis. Salis herself, through her father Roberto, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – said she was aware that there was this possibility. Meanwhile, today the 40-year-old – who achieved the European Championships over 176 thousand preferences — will make its debut at Brussels together with Mimmo Lucan. And today the vote is expected in the Lombardy Regional Council on the motion presented by FdI councilor Marcello Ventura for the “seizure of compensation for default in the payment of rent for public housing“.

This is – continues Il Corriere – a measure which, although it never mentions Salis, is aimed exclusively at her. Also seen that it refers to the alleged debt situation that Alerthe regional company that manages public housing, is contesting them for 90 thousand euros for the illegal occupation of an accommodation in Milan. The focus is not only on the debt to be repaid, but also on the salary garnishment as a MEP. In the meantime, however, the newspapers close to the Left – Libero reports – continue to support it, between interviews “lying down” on the balcony of home while exalting illegal housing to relaunch his ideas: “Employment is the only way“, writes Il Manifesto.