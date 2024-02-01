Ilaria Salis: “I have a lump in my breast, they told me verbally that it is under control. No medical report”

Ilaria Salis in a letter she reveals the conditions to which she is subjected in the Budapest prison Hungary, where she is detained. An alarming picture emerges, the problem does not seem to be just that of the chains in the courtroom and those images that have gone around the world. Her memorial from last October 2 was broadcast by TgLa7, it is a text that the activist wrote during his eight months of imprisonment and which he entrusted to a former Italian-Hungarian politician of the radical left, currently serving at the Consulate. Without dignity. This is how Ilaria Salis was treated at the time of her arrest. “I was forced to dress myself in dirty, battered and smelly clothes which they provided to me at the police station and to wear a pair of stiletto heels which were not my size”, comments the former teacher. Clothes in which she was forced to stay in for over a month. To be precise: a good “five weeks”.

Read also: “Salis in chains? Hungary in shame since 2009. But in Italian prisons…”

Read also: Sardinia elections polls: here's who's ahead. Affaritaliani exclusive

Furthermore, in this period of time they do not have them never changed the sheets and was deprived of essential hygiene items, such as toilet paper, soap and sanitary napkins. Luckily, another inmate would help her fix something. “For the first 3 months I was tormented by bedbug bites from bed. In addition to bedbugs, the cells and corridors are full of cockroaches. Mice often roam the external corridors. The trolley passes for breakfast and lunch but not for dinner. We welcome you for breakfast a slice of salami often in bad shape. For lunch they give watery soups in which there is very little solid food, but where they are often found pieces of paper and plastic, hair or fur”we read in the memorial.

The health conditions of the Italian activist have been put at risk on multiple fronts. She had to keep it at the time a nodule under control and would have to undergo an ultrasound by March. She wasn't allowed to do it right away and only managed to do it in mid-June. However, he never received a real report: “The doctor he told me verbally that everything was fine and that I didn't have to carry out any other checks.”