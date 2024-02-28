“It is surprising that from Italy they would try to interfere with a Hungarian court case.” This is what the Foreign Minister of Hungary, Péter Szijjartó, declared regarding the case of Ilaria Salis, as reported by the spokesperson of the Budapest government Zoltan Kovacs in a post on X. «This lady, presented as a martyr in Italy, came to Hungary with a clear plan to attack innocent people on the streets as part of a radical left-wing organization,” the minister added, again according to Kovacs. For Szijjartó, «it was not a crime committed on a whim, but a well thought out and planned act. They almost killed people in Hungary, and now she's being portrayed as a martyr.”

Again according to what was reported by the Hungarian government spokesperson, Foreign Minister Szijjartó criticized the Italian media, accusing them of not having shown the part of the victims and of having only portrayed Salis: “I sincerely hope that this woman receives her deserved punishment in Hungary”, said Szijjartó. Spokesman Kovacs, in another post on of Hungarian exports” and “also highlighted the growing cooperation in defense matters between the two countries”.