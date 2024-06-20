Roberto Salis, the tweet appears in which he supported differentiated autonomy

Roberto Salis he ended up in Libero’s sights once again. The right-wing newspaper directed by Mario Sechi dust a old tweet of the father of the new MEP of Avs Ilariathis time it’s about differentiated autonomy, the law just approved by the government. The message is from October 20, 2022when the measure was still strongly desired by the League it was still far from approval by Parliament. Ilaria’s father exalted this measure arguing on the advantages it would have generated e attacking the Regions of South.

“Differentiated Autonomy – Salis wrote on social media and Libero reports it – it’s a way to make people understand, for example Sicily that if he wants to reach the quality level of services in Lombardywhich has a tenth of its public employees, must rely only on its resources and not on the state manna“. This is yet another attack by Libero against Ilaria’s father, the newspaper insists on his past and his ideas of Right and about his sudden transformation following the application of his daughter Ilaria with the Left and the alleged inaction of the government Melons regarding the legal case of Ilaria, who ended up in prison in Hungary for the alleged attack on a group of neo-Nazis and has now been released following her attack election to the European Parliament. Dad Salis’s social media challenges the right-wing newspapers: “They attack me because they are afraid of me“.