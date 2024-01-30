EU, Meloni's key role in unlocking funds for Ukraine. The scenarios

The story Salis is intertwined with that of European Council of tomorrow. Thanks to these two events, distinct but both of primary importance for the Italian government, Giorgia Melons in the evening he had direct telephone contact with Viktor Orban. In fact, according to government sources – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – Meloni had a phone call with the Hungarian president primarily in view of the European Council. In fact, it cannot be ruled out that it will be the prime minister's turnand not for the first time, take on the role of the mediator and of the “friend” of Orbánwhich is blocking the 50 billion aid of euros to the resistance Ukraine. The EU Council which begins tomorrow morning in Brussels will have the Hungarian problem at the top of the agenda, which in recent days has been enriched with indiscretions, mutual accusations between the Union and Budapestthreatening messages from institutions on the possibility of to freeze in the future all financing Europeans directed to Hungary, if Orbán does not remove his veto from the negotiating table on aid to Kiev.

Meloni, at that point – continues Il Corriere – would also have introduced the case to President Orban Salis “In the respect for the autonomy of the Hungarian judiciary“. In commenting on the phone call, at the end of the day, at Palazzo Chigi and at the Farnesina, they add at least one other assessment useful for understanding the moves of the Italian government and their borders. “If we make a case between heads of government it becomes an own goal — specify executive sources — and the Hungarian right a campaign could be mounted on itwhich would not be convenient in the first place for the Italian woman under investigation, and this too is something that the opposition does not understand.” Yet, in the end, the phone call took place. It was planned even before the photos on the Salis case were released. Firstly to discuss the funds for Ukraine, but at that point obviously Meloni could only add the weight of his role as head of the Italian government on a strictly bilateral affair.