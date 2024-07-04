The increasing salinization of the Tiber River is becoming a serious threat for agriculture in Lazio. This phenomenon, caused by the decrease in the river’s water flow, puts at risk important productive areas such as Maccarese and Ladispoli. Massimo Gargano, General Director of ANBI, has underlined the gravity of the situation during a seminar organized by the Filbi-Uil union in Milano Marittima.

Tiber: reduced water flow and consequences

Currently, the flow of the Tiber is around 80 cubic meters per second, well below the seasonal average of 200 cubic meters per second. This drastic drop favors the rise of the salt wedge inland, compromising the quality of the water for irrigation. The water crisis is evident right from the source of the river, with a flow already halved upstream Molino, in Umbria. Even the Aniene and the lakes of Roman Hills they are suffering: Lake Albano has dropped by 11 cm in the last monthwhile the Bracciano basin is below 7 centimeters compared to last year.

According to Gargano, the consequences of the climate crisis in Lazio are aggravated by the anthropic pressure on water resources. To address this emergency, ANBI proposes to increase the availability of water making existing infrastructures more efficient and creating new storage basins. Gargano also warned against the use of desalination plants, which could have high costs for the agricultural economy and consequences environmental negative related to the disposal of the brine.

Invasi Plan: a sustainable solution

Currently, in the Lazio There are five reservoirs with a total capacity of 7,495,000 cubic meters. The Reservoir Plan, proposed by ANBI and Coldiretti, provides for the construction of at least 18 other reservoirs to increase the water availability by a further 13,312,500 cubic meters. These basins will be able to accommodate floating photovoltaic systems And hydroelectric power plantscontributing to the production of renewable energy.

The salinization of the Tiber represents a crucial challenge for agriculture in Lazio. It is essential to adopt sustainable solutions and improve water resources management to ensure food safety and protect the environment. What do you think of the proposals put forward by ANBI to address this crisis?