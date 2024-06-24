“Women put in even more strength, it’s even more difficult for them. There are many athletes. They are people who all have wonderful stories to tell, stories that often hide great sacrifices and who then finally reach notoriety. I also wanted to celebrate this world of athletes who work hard to get where they are.” Webuild CEO Pietro Salini says this on the sidelines of the presentation of ‘Italian athletes who are champions of life and sport’, at the ‘Giulio Onesti’ Olympic training center in Rome. Webuild’s objective is to promote the values ​​of sport through telling the stories of great Italian sportswomen.

“We will hold a series of events, it is important that sport tells us that we can achieve great goals with effort and perseverance”, adds Salini who underlines the importance of training for the Webuild group, explaining how in the company “there is a program of hiring young people very important”.

Read the note published on the Webuild website: https://www.webuildgroup.com/media/note-stampa/webuild-lo-sport-con-le-campionesse-italiane/

Link to event page: https://www.webuildgroup.com/it/media/eventi/webuild-lo-sport-con-le-campionesse-italiane/