Salini: “Bridge over the Strait is fundamental for the development of the South”

The occasion was an interview with Quarta Repubblica (Rete 4): “As Webuild, we are available to the country, ready to start working immediately on the Bridge over the Strait of Messina. The times do not depend on us, but on the decision-making and authorization path that the project is following. The scientific committee approved the project unanimously, further checks will be carried out during the executive phase”.

Salini responds to Verde Bonelli on some criticisms of the Project

And here we refer to the controversy with Angelo Bonelli who in recent days had heavily attacked the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini in Parliament, also making a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office against the Bridge Project together with Nicola Fratoianni and Elly Schlein. In fact, a controversy arose because Bonelli believed that certain non-linear tests in the wind tunnel together with simulations, should have been carried out in the final project, however, he was told, by the coordinator of the Scientific Committee Professor Alberto Prestininzi, that such checks must be carried out by law in the executive project and not the definitive one, as is the case now.

The professor wanted to reiterate that the Scientific Committee approved the Bridge Project: “The Scientific Committee is an autonomous and independent body established by law, composed of nine experts appointed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in agreement with the Calabria Region and the Sicilian Region. As a result of our collegial, study and analysis activity for each discipline contained in the designer's report regarding the update of the project of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina, we unanimously issued a favorable opinion”, something that Bonelli tried to hide.

Even the CEO of the Stretto di Messina company Pietro Ciucci had responded in kind. The gaffe happens and Bonelli hasn't been able to reply anymore, for now.

The head of the largest Italian construction company also wanted to take stock of the bureaucratic state of the Bridge Project: “The Stretto di Messina company, which approved our update of the definitive project, indicated summer 2024 as the start date, following the closure of the authorization process by Cipess, and 2032 as the opening date of the bridge to road and rail traffic”.

We would add that it is also necessary to have the approval from the Via-Vas Commission of the Ministry of the Environment and we need to rush there because this Commission, which is fundamental for the start of work, expires on May 24, 2024 and it seems it will not be extended but will be completely renewed. In fact, on the Ministry's website there is an invitation to give an expression of interest for interested super-experts.

The Strait Bridge will unite Italy more than Garibaldi

Salini also wanted to give a jab at No Tutto: “In Italy all large infrastructures have been the subject of controversy before and during their construction. Just think of the great criticism reserved for the Autostrada del Sole or the high-speed train between Rome and Milan, today the backbone of the country. The same will happen for the Bridge. We are optimistic and are convinced that common sense and the desire to grow in the South will prevail.”

And in fact it is enough to look at period films against the Autostrada del Sole which united Italy more than Giuseppe Garibaldi to understand that Luddism is an old Italian flaw which has limited its development for decades.