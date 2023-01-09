Mexico City.- The businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliegois not only a trend for its conglomerates, but also for its strong remarks on its Twitter account, on this occasion, it caused controversy with its new hint “This is what they spend the millions I paid in taxes”said the founder of Elektra, after seeing the messages from Internet users, who defend the government, regarding the train crash on line 3 in Mexico City.

The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, through social networks, reacts to the events in the country, talks about the government and shares his day to day, between trips, adventures and controversies, for which he did not remain silent when talking about the collision of two trains in Mexico City,

The incident, which occurred on the morning of January 7, 2023, not only paralyzed the capital of Mexico, but the entire country, after it was revealed that the clash between the La Raza and Potrero stations left one person dead and 59 injured, according to the latest update of the Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center of Mexico City.

For this reason, Internet users immediately began to attack the government, in light of this, leaders and deputies of Morena in CDMX, asked not to create false information about the Metro crash, likewise, they invited the opposition not to profit from the tragedy of Line 3 of the Metro.

For this reason, the Mexican businessman, born on October 19, 1955, in Mexico City, decided to share the publication of @JefazoKamikaze on the social network Twitter, who searched for the phrase, “Those people who seek to profit politically from an accident do not contribute anything to help”to see how many support the current government of Mexico, which is led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

Among the comments, you can read Internet users defending the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, since “she is always there for the citizens”, and they ask to show solidarity with the relatives of the accident.

Reading the comments, the 67-year-old founder of Grupo Salinas shared the video, along with the description, “They are the same ones who are foaming at the mouth with my Twitter account hahahaha, this is what the 2,700 million pesos that I paid #é in taxes this year are spent on”.

The latter, remembering that the founder of Tv Azteca, settled the tax debt before the Resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) for 2,772 million pesos, which he owed to the Tax Administration Service for tax credit, since his debt transcended up to 40 billion pesos by not paying the corresponding income tax (ISR).