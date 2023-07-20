Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that he will distribute a part of his fortune to the Mexican population to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its television station TV Azteca.

It was through his Twitter account, where the founder of Grupo Salinas and also the owner of Elektra and Banco Azteca stores, assured that he is going to “make millionaires” of some of the viewers of TV Azteca and followers of said social network.

“And well, as part of our celebrations, it occurred to me that we are going to give away a house, a mega house, and so that they don’t fight, the winner or the winner will choose where, in which city they want us to deliver their house. They have up to 20 million pesos to spend on the houseDon’t go too far either,” said the businessman.

Through a video broadcast by Salinas Pliego, he assured that the dynamics will be announced on social networks, so the population must be attentive to participate in the raffle that, in addition to a house, promises 10 million in “super cars” and more surprises.

Likewise, he assured that “poverty has nothing good”, for this reason he called for Mexicans to “think like him”, have greater economic ambitions and understand that this is the path to personal and professional success.

“There is nothing good about poverty, it is something that happens, that exists naturally. When we are born we are poor, we arrive naked and with nothing, but there is nothing good about poverty. Hopefully more Mexicans, like me, think that being rich is good and beautiful. It is not an easy recipe, but let them know that poverty does not have anything good, ”he said.

According to the Forbes list of millionaires, businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego owns in 2023 a fortune of 10 thousand 900 million dollars12.4 percent less than the 12 thousand 450 million dollars that it had last year.

Salinas Pliego is the third richest man in the country, only surpassed by businessman Carlos Slim Helú, owner of América Móvil, and Germán Larrea, of Grupo México.

“I hope that more Mexicans like me think that being rich is good and beautiful, and to be rich many things are required, it is not an easy recipe,” shared the businessman.

