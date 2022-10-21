Mexico.- Recently, the controversial businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego announced that will give away a million pesos to one of his more than a million followers on social networks, how can you participate?

First of all, it is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that the owner of TV Azteca raffles cash among Internet users, since it has previously launched different dynamics of this type.

Now, along with his new documentary entitled “Constructor of realities”the third richest man in Mexico posted a call through which one of his followers can take a million pesos.

How to participate to win the million pesos that Salinas Pliego will give away?

It was through his official Twitter account where Ricardo Salinas Pliego published all the requirements that those who want to participate in the dynamics that can make them earn a million pesos must meet.

According to what was posted by the owner of Elektrato earn a million pesos, people just have to follow three easy stepswhich will be mentioned below:

Answer three questions about the documentary “Builder of Realities”. Having given a quoted retweet to the post and commenting on what the money would be used for. And finally, include the phrase #RicardoSalinas in your response.

It should be noted that the documentary, essential to participate in the millionaire call, is available on the official account of the platform Youtube of Salinas Pliego (Ricardo B. Salinas).

The documentary by Ricardo Salinas Pliego

It was on October 20 of the current year, one day after his birthday, when the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego uploaded the documentary titled “Constructor of Realities” to his official YouTube account.

We recommend you read:

According to the description of the audiovisual material published by the founder of Grupo Salinas, the documentary exposes “what it means to be an entrepreneur in a country like Mexico, a country full of challenges and opportunities, of beliefs that stop us from facing to the future, of exploited politicians, of government errors that those of us who truly produce wealth and prosperity in Mexico end up paying for”.