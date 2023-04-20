The Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Through their social networks, they opened the possibility of firing workers from their companies in the future, to use an alternative, the Artificial intelligence.

Much has been said that artificial intelligence could eliminate jobs, and the 67-year-old tycoon, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, confirmed that one of those affected by AI could be his conglomerates, but not in a negative way for him, but for his employees, by being able to replace them.

The president of Grupo Salinas spoke that the arrival of Artificial Intelligence on the market could cause dismissal in Banco Azteca, Elektra, Tv Azteca, among companies that many of the people who work can be replaced by the functionality of technological advances.

It all started because a user identified as ‘RoelBarrera’ shared a screenshot of Ricardo Salinas’s photo taken with AI, along with the description: “Fire the bastard who did that to his chin, he made him look as if he had been stabbed or cut with a fork like fighters wear on the forehead.”

Therefore, Ricardo Salinas responded on his Twitter account ‘RicardoBSalinas’: “It’s called artificial intelligence and from what I see in a few years he’s going to be responsible for firing several bastards who didn’t do anything hahaha”.

It is estimated that the AI ​​with the greatest impact is GPT (abbreviations in English for ‘pre-trained generative transformer’), it is so powerful that it can make it possible to pass the most difficult exams for human beings.

For this reason, not only the third richest man in Mexico has spoken about the effects in the professional segment, but also Elon Mush, the richest man in the world, who has highlighted: “I am going to start something called TruthGPT, or an AI that seek the truth to the fullest and try to understand the nature of the universe”.

