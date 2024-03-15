This week the verbal confrontation between the businessman has escalated Ricardo Salinas Pliego and the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, due to the seizure of a golf course in Huatulco, Oaxaca, which the government declared a protected area.

He Tangolunda golf coursehas become the epicenter of a legal and media battle between the powerful businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who claims to be the legitimate concessionaire of said lands, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who claims that the golf course area is property of the Nation.

Cross statements

The controversy took public flight when, in his morning conference, López Obrador declared that the Tangolunda golf course “It belongs to the nation, it is not private property.”

He stressed that the concession granted to Salinas Pliego had come to an end, and given the businessman's refusal to acquire the property, the government decided to declare it a protected natural area to safeguard it from future commercial developments.

For your partRicardo Salinas Pliego He was quick to respond via his

He argues that arbitrarily revoking such concessions not only violates the rule of law in Mexico, but also sends a negative message to the international business community.

They question the rule of law

The conflict transcends the dispute over a terrain and enters the terrain of the fundamental principles of the rule of law and legal security.

Salinas Pliego's accusation that the government is using the National Guard to strip him of his legal ownership underscores the importance of legal certainty for investors and the need for a balance between public and private interests.

Beyond the looming legal dispute, the Tangolunda case reflects the tensions inherent to the political and economic transformation in Mexico.