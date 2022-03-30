Mexico.- The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, stated that it is necessary to ensure that political parties do not intervene in the National Electoral Institute (INE)just as AMLO raised about a possible electoral reform.

The above was published on his verified Twitter account “@RicardoBSalinas”, where supported what was said by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the morning conference this Tuesday, March 29.

“Totally agree. It is urgent to remove the parties from the management of the INE,” Salinas Pliego wrote in reference to electing the INE Councilors and the magistrates of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) by popular vote.

in the same tweet the owner of Tv Azteca, Elektra and other companies stressed that it is also important to “end censorship” and “return the radio and TV times to their owners”, in what seemed like a hint to the AMLO government.

This is not the first time that Salinas Pliego, born on October 19, 1955 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has made comments related to the federal administration, just a few days ago he published a couple of very critical videos.

In one of them, he considered that the lack of competition is one of the most serious problems in state companies, since it encourages relaxation. In another, he stated that the “increasing regulation of everything” negatively influences the development of entrepreneurs.

AMLO, for an electoral reform?

In the morning conference this Tuesday, March 29, held at the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he will propose to the legislative power that the INE advisers and the TEPJF magistrates be elected in a vote.

“The people are going to choose directly, it’s over, or I hope it’s over, the dome agreements, contrary to the interest of the people. We are going to propose the reform so that there is a renewal,” said AMLO.

The founder of Morena announced that the candidates would be “truly independent” and honest, in addition, They would be proposed by the three powers: legislative, executive and judicial.

“Each power is going to present 20 citizens. 60 for the case of counselors and something similar for magistrates,” he said.