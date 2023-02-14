Mexico.- The Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas shared the portraits generated with artificial intelligence on his social networkswhich have been the center of attention and debate among their followers.

The followers of Salinas Pliego have reacted with curious comments About AI-generated portraits, even he himself used one of these photographs as his new profile picture on Twitter. ‘@@RicardoBSalinas’.

The Internet users have expressed their opinion about the result of the images and they have made complimentary and funny comments about the appearance of the businessman born in Mexico City (CDMX), on October 19, 1955.

The portraits generated with artificial intelligence shared by Ricardo Salinas gave rise to the debate about the appearance of the owner of Elektra, Banco Azteca and other important companies in the Republic of Mexico.

AI, an important tool

Artificial intelligence is one of the technological areas with the greatest economic projection and stands out in the generation of images so realistic that it is difficult to distinguish them from real photos.

Photos and video are fundamental tools for those who want to stand out on social networks, and artificial intelligence is an innovative technology that has arrived with great force in today’s market.

The implementation of AI in images is a trend that has generated great interest among Internet users, and has even been used as a strategy in political campaigns and promotions.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence is an innovative technology that has arrived with great force in the current market, and it stands out in the generation of images so realistic that it is difficult to distinguish them from real photos.