Sinaloa.- The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego demonstrated his uncontrollable emotions after the victory of Mazatlán FC against Cruz Azul on matchday 10 of Liga MX.

Best known only as Salinas Pliego “ridiculed” Ricardo “Tuca” Ferrettiwho just debuted as technical director of ‘The Machine’ and lost at the Kraken Stadium against a team that showed little on the pitch.

There is no way to verify it, but the conspiratorial sector of social networks speculated that the owner of Elektra, TV Azteca and other companies “he had the song ‘El Tucanazo’ by Los Tucanes de Tijuana played” in the speakers of the sports venue.

The billionaire number 171 in the world according to Bloomberg uploaded to his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ a video with the recording of the piece of music just after the match where his team won with a score of 3 goals to 1.

“Let’s dance with the Tuca, let’s dance with the nazo, let’s dance with the Tuca, Tuca, Tuca, Tucanazo,” the owner of Banco Azteca also published along with mocking laugh emojis.

Bets and challenges

The good news for the Mazatlán FC players is that they will receive “two carts” from Salinas Pliegoa challenge that he himself put them via social networks.

“I’ll trade two carts for two goals,” he posted on the social network recently bought by Elon Reeve Musk.

On matchday 9 he made a bet with his players and the coach Rubén Omar Romano. If ‘Los Cañoneros’ saw the victory against Pumas de la UNAM, he would give them 300,000 dollars, if not, they had to give him 30,000 green bills.

Unfortunately, the football players lost and found themselves in need of paying the businessman.

Who is the third richest man in Mexico?

Ricardo Salinas Pliego is one of the most prominent businessmen in Mexico, and is known for being the founder of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate of companies that includes businesses in various sectors, such as retail, television, telecommunications, banking and real estate.

One of its most emblematic businesses is Elektra, a chain of department stores that offers electronic products, household appliances and furniture, among others. It is one of the largest companies in Mexico and has expanded its presence to other Latin American countries.

In addition to Coppel’s competitor, Salinas Pliego is the owner of TV Azteca, one of the main television channels in the country. There, it offers a wide variety of content, from entertainment programs to news.

He is also the owner of Banco Azteca, a financial institution that offers a wide range of banking products and services to clients in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

It has been noted for its focus on serving low-income clients and has achieved great success in this strategy.