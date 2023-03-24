Mexico.- The companies Aztec TV and Elektra Groupowned by the entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas Pliegoaccumulate debts in taxes for more than 39 billion pesos.

As disclosed ReformElektra indicated in its 2022 annual report that it faces nine tax lawsuits for the same number of tax credits that together add up to 34 thousand 255 milliona figure that represents 16% of the capitalization value of the company.

While TV Azteca, which, like Elektra, is part of Grupo Salinas, reported tax credits in dispute for a total of 5 thousand 96 million pesosderived from previous years in Mexico.

To this debt is added another for tax credit of the subsidiary of TV Azteca in Peru, for the amount of 606 thousand dollars.

The tax debt of the Salinas Pliego company in Mexico corresponds to its annual report submitted for 2021, and is 2.6 greater than its current capitalization value, although it has not submitted its report for 2022.

In its latest financial report, which corresponds to the third quarter of 2022, TV Azteca acknowledged that it had to reserve resources to deal with possible disbursements derived from controversies with the tax.

In February 2023, the company informed the Mexican stock exchange (BMV) that would indefinitely postpone the publication of its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as the annual one.

The picture of the billionaire’s company is further complicated in USAwhere your creditors ask TV Azteca to declare bankruptcy for the non-payment of bonds for about 63 million dollars, for which they even started legal proceedings in New York.

In this regard, Ricardo Salinas Pliego stated on Twitter that he has “other data” on the financial situation of his company and “everything is under control.”

“We are doing very well, it is my corrupt adversaries who are trying to stain mebecause as they say, slander when it does not stain tarnish, but we are not the same!!!”, accused the third richest man in Mexico.