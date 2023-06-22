The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego He has generated great popularity as an influencer on social networks because he always responds to the accusations to his conglomerates, whether positive or negative. On this occasion, he became a trend for order stray dogs to cool off at Elektra store

In his verified account, billionaire businessman Salinas Pliego, ‘RicardoBSalinas’, made it clear that animals matter to him, to the point that in the face of this heat wave that is hitting Mexico, he decided to do a noble action in his Elektra conglomerate.

The third heat wave in Mexico has been maintained since the beginning of June, causing high temperatures, because according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Sonora, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz , Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatan, could reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Given the heat that is lashing the entire Mexican Republic, surprising stories have been revealed, including deaths from dehydration.

In recent days, a user who applauded the action of the Elektra department store went viral, as some dogs were seen enjoying the air conditioning.

The man known as the third richest in Mexico, with a net worth of USD 13.6 billion, according to Forbes, upon learning what happened in the store located in Gómez Palacio, Durango, He showed his more supportive side.

Although it is not the first time that the founder and president of Salinas Groupshow the love you have for pets, this is because you even support foundations that are dedicated to rescuing street animals.

This time, the owner of companies dedicated to telecommunications, media and entertainment, on his Twitter account, stated that: “I have already told you that it is an order to treat cats and dogs well in all my businesses. They say a saying that what you do says more about you, than what you say”, this by sharing the viral publication of the three puppies cooling off in an Elektra branch.

What does Elektra offer?

The financial services company Grupo Elektra is founded by the magnate who was born on October 19, 1955 in Mexico City, and has studies at the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Tulane University, Freeman School of Business. It is famous for being a leader in Latin America for its specialized trade.

The main competition company of the Sinaloan department store, Coppel, was founded in 1950, dedicated to the manufacture of transmitters, currently, it continues to remain in the taste of families, this by offering among its services: