CDMX.- The third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, offered possible solutions to the removal of palm trees from Paseo de Reforma avenueMexico City, where a pest was found.

Through his verified Twitter account “@RicardoBSalinas”, he offered to donate money to be able to fight the “worms” and save the 7 palm trees that still remain in the iconic place in the Mexican capital.

Salinas Pliego put on the table one peso for each peso donated by citizensin order to raise funds and “fumigate in depth”.

Read more: In CDMX, 15 neighborhoods of 8 mayors will go to the “round” of the Participatory Budget tiebreaker

“In the photo there are 9 dead palm trees… infected by a parasite, there are 7 living palm trees left. Remedy: 1 Remove the dead ones with everything and bugs. 2 Fumigate the remaining 7 in depth. Let’s unite as citizens and save these palm trees before let the parasites kill them,” Elektra’s owner posted on the little blue bird’s social network along with a photograph of the area.

Immediately after, in another tweet, he proposed financial support, and conducted a survey to find out the opinion of his followers. Until the moment of writing this text, the option “Yes, I would donate” wins with 88.3 percent, over the 11.7% of “No, let them die.”

“How can we help? I put 1 peso for each peso that you donate… I will read your opinion on the subject. If you dare to save them, count on me, we are going to fight the parasitic worms that kill palm trees,” said Ricardo Salinas Fold.

Read more: In video, Andrés Roemer accuses Godoy and the FGJCDMX of manufacturing two of the folders against him

It should be noted that the CDMX government, led by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, from Moreno, conducted a survey among residents of the capital to decide which tree would replace the popular palm. The result was overwhelming in favor of the ahuehuete, which has a presence in Mexico, areas of Guatemala, the United States, and is characterized by its dimensions.