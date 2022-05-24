CDMX.- A criticism related to Mexican soccer ended in job offer for part of the third richest man in Mexico, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, to ESPN sports journalist David Moshe Faitelson Polished.

It was on Twitter where the analyst also used his account “@Faitelson_ESPN” to highlight that Salinas Pliego supported different teams in each of the instances of the Liga Mx league, a message that did not go unnoticed by the owner of TV Azteca.

“No one like Don @RicardoBSalinas in the history of world soccer. He has had a different club in each stage of the Mexican soccer finals. He left Mazatlán, he went with Puebla. He left Puebla and now he is from Atlas… Great, Don Ricardo!” published David Faitelson.

Born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on October 9, 1955, he used his “@RicardoBSalinas” account on the same social network to offer employment at Tv Azteca Deportes who on occasion has already passed alongside Ramón Fernández through the ranks of the Ajusco television station.

not satisfied, Salinas Pliego asked the journalist to leave the ESPN chain in exchange for an attractive salarybut with the caveat that people who work for your company can’t even publicly attack you.

“Daviiid… these days you can no longer be a fan of several teams because they accuse you of strange things. You better leave @espn and return to the best team of commentators @AztecaDeportes, I’ll wait for you here with a good offer… just remember that I don’t pay to get hit,” the billionaire businessman wrote.

This is not the first time that the also owner of Elektra and Banco Azteca has been involved in media controversies with David Faitelson, just a few days ago he made fun of him when he recalled the blow that Cuauhtémoc Blanco gave him after a match between América and Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz at the Estadio Pirata Fuente, all this in 2003.

We recommend you read:

A month ago, the exchange of tweets began after the analyst appeared in a video with the “Golden Scorpion”, a character played by Alex Montiel, in which he spoke about an anecdote that Salinas Pliego did not like, who assured that it was missing and even threatened to sue.