The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego He is very active on social networks, so in recent days he has shared that he is with his family in the world Qatar 2022but neither even in his adventure, forget Elektra for which he sent to put special offers.

Ricardo Salinas, founder of the Mexican conglomerate Elektra, extended the discounts of the Good Endas he announced that they continue until November 22 and 23.

The owner of Grupo Salinas is considered the third richest man in Mexico, maintaining a fortune of almost 10.7 billion dollars, but he is not only recognized for his money, but also for his excessive spending.

Faced with this, Internet users are always on the lookout on their social networks, as he recounts his adventures and ingeniously defends himself when they come to criticize him.

On this occasion Internet users were able to realize that in the department store, there is a 45% discount on the motorcycles plus an additional 10% if it was the first time they bought with Credito Elektra.

In addition, as the owner of Tv Azteca had previously shared, he put up for sale LG Led Display so that everyone could watch the World Cup matches so they wouldn’t miss a single game of their favorite teams.

The Grupo Elektra store is located in the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, USA, El Salvador, Panama, Peru and Honduras, with more than 1,200 points of sale, where there are motorcycle services, furniture, electrical appliances and more.