Mexico City.- The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) imposed a fine of 844 thousand 900 pesos on businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, in his capacity as member of the board of directors of Grupo Elektra, for violating the Securities Market Law.

The details of the sanction indicate that the fine is in response to Ricardo Salinas’ conduct of selling or acquiring the shares representing the company’s share capital or the securities that represent them from the issuer to which he is linked, without any public offering or auctions authorized by the Commission.

“As a member of the board of directors of Grupo Elektra, on March 22, 2019, he sold shares representing the share capital of Elektra, to which he was linked, without any public offer or auction authorized by the commission,” the regulatory body said.

The fine was imposed on July 11, 2024, and to date there is no knowledge of any defense being filed by the businessman.