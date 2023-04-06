Mexico.- The Mexican billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, demanded with some annoyance that the authorities punish the worker the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) who hit a dog in Puebla.

It was through his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ where Salinas Pliego indirectly asked the governor of the entity, Sergio Salomón, to take action on the matter for the CFE employee to be punished.

“I can’t believe it… I don’t get the head for someone to do something like this and the Puebla authorities do not give him an exemplary punishment, what happens to these people @SergioSalomonC?”, can be read in the tweet of the owner businessman of Elektra.

These words were published together with a video recorded by a security camera where an energy company van marked with the number ‘86095’ is seen slowly stopping on a street free of traffic.

At that moment, a medium-sized black dog appeared on the scene and walked along the side of the passenger door until it left the frame.

Just a couple of seconds later the driver got out of the unit, went around the back of the car, took a piece of metal from the box and apparently hit the animal. The scene was not seen, but the loin’s complaint was heard.

The other CFE worker He didn’t get out of the truck, he stayed with the door slightly open.

It is unknown if the canine tried to attack the government company employee, an act that would not be a justification for attacking him.