President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured this Friday that Grupo Salinas, owned by businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, paid a tax credit of just over 2.8 billion pesos.

They paid the day before yesterday and we are going to present the proof of payment, said the president at his morning press conference, in National Palace, and minutes later showed the payment.

The figure marked on the payment receipt is 2 thousand 772 million, 063, 800 pesos.

“I want to take this opportunity to report that Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s companies paid a tax credit of some 2.8 billion pesos,” said the chief executive. “This in accordance with a resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice.”

We recommend you read:

“He celebrated and I am grateful that this judicial mandate is complied with, because there was a will to respect the Court’s resolution.”

López Obrador mentioned that some amparos had been filed, which were withdrawn and the resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) was accepted as res judicata.

There are other legal processes but it will be the corresponding instances that will decide and resolve, said the Tabascan.

He also pointed out that some people even told him that they were not going to pay the taxes Salinas Group.

“And I did not enter into the controversy because I knew they were going to act responsibly, because respect for the institutions is involved and the fact that there are no privileges is also involved,” said the president.

“Imagine if we all pay taxes and there are those who have the privilege of not paying, the example that is given, and I say this because it helps us a lot to have a good collection. It is not about increasing taxes.”

López Obrador also thanked the legislators who approve the Income Law, which does not contemplate an increase in taxes or rights, “because it is not necessary”, as long as there is no tax evasion and tax privileges, “as long as there is no refund tax, tax forgiveness.

He also commented that the president of Banorte, Carlos Hank González, whom he referred to as a very responsible young businessman, sought him out yesterday and that it was surely due to the issue of his retirement for the purchase of CitiBanamex.