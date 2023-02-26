The team of Mazatlan continues without knowing the victory so far in the Clausura 2023. Those led by coach Rubén Omar Romano only add one point and are in last place in the general standings, being the worst team in the tournament.
In this regard, the head honcho of the team, the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliegomade a bet with the players of the team prior to the game against the Pumas, in which it was agreed that if they won the game they would give them money, although if they lost, they would have to buy golf carts.
This situation was not well received by the journalist Fernando Palomo of ESPNwho criticized the forms and through their social networks wrote: “A new installment of the owner’s manual for Latin American teams. They are so poor that they only offer money.”.
This publication annoyed the tycoon Salinas Pliego, who replied that they “live off criticism” and that thanks to him many of them eat.
“There are many assholes like this, who, because they are commentators, see themselves as experts, players, technical directors and even team owners… they live by criticizing everything. They don’t know how to do anything, they complain about everything but they eat and keep their their offspring thanks to owners like me.”he posted in a tweet.
Already in the game, Mazatlán fell by a score of 2-1 against the Pumas, for which the corresponding payment is expected from each of the soccer players.
#Salinas #Pliego #charges #ESPN #journalist #criticizing #Mazatlán #bet
Leave a Reply