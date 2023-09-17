The Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego, shocked his followers at the celebration he held on the day of Independence shoutsince his statement made social networks explode: “They are free to think and do what they want.”

The founder of the Elektra conglomerate, Ricardo Salina Pliego, usually becomes a trend by responding to complaints from clients of his companies, as well as by sharing his ideas, however, on the night of the Cry of Independence, He released two pieces of news that shocked everyone.

Since the businessman known on the internet as ‘Tío Richie’, on Twitter announced that after the two-goal draw that Mazatlán FC obtained against Cruz Azul, in the El Kraken stadium, announced that as a consolation prize, he would take the singer Luis Miguel, ‘El Sol’, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

However, it was not the only news that caused a stir on digital platforms, since it made an impact on Facebook by sharing a video he made for TikTok, in which he highlighted how his celebration of the Cry of Independence was.

Salinas Pliego inaugurates primary school

The president of TV Azteca, 67 years old, announced that this September 15, While many celebrated with their families in plazas to enjoy shows, the founder of Grupo Salinas made an impact by announcing that On that date, the primary school in Copalita, Oaxaca, was inaugurated.

The third richest man in Mexico announced that he celebrated the Cry of Independence with the children of Oaxaca. It should be remembered that the businessman has been involved in the educational industry since 1997, when he inaugurated the Azteca Campus, a project that highlighted: “offers quality education and all the necessary elements that contribute to the comprehensive training of students.”

By attending with his wife, he highlighted how lucky he feels to be able to help improve the lives of Mexican children, which is why he touched everyone on social networks.

In addition to spreading the viral video, Ricardo Salinas explained: “How did you celebrate the cry? We inaugurated the primary school in Copalita, Oaxaca… we believed that there was no better date for Tell children that they are free to think and do what they prefer. Thank you to my wife María Laura for her efforts in improving the lives of Mexican children, you are my inspiration.”