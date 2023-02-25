Mazatlán.- He has plenty of money, it is a fact, and the ability to motivate his employees as well. This Friday, February 24, the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego bet more than 5 million pesos with his Mazatlán FC players.

Salinas Pliego increased the tension by publishing on his Twitter account ‘@RicardoBSalinas’, that if the soccer team did not win the match corresponding to matchday 9 he would take the team to Tlaxcala.

“If my players are not motivated by this… it seems to me that I am taking the team to Tlaxcala,” he published in an apparent joking tone.

Salinas Pliego’s bet was born as a way to motivate footballers of his professional Liga MX team prior to the match against Pumas at the Kraken, a match that those from the port lost by a score of two goals against one.

It was through a video posted on social networks where the owner of Elektra, TV Azteca and other companies, He proposed to the Mazatlán FC players that if they beat Pumas he would give them $300,000that is, 5 million 516 thousand 040 pesos.

“I’m sure you have what it takes to get ahead, I’m sure, but maybe not. We’re going to do something,” he said at the beginning of the recording.

The counterpart was that if they lost the game, they had to give them 30,000 green bills, only 551,604 pesos.

“If they lose, they’re going to give me 30,000 dollars to buy two golf carts (…) but if they win, I’m going to give them 300,000 dollars to make it worth it. Do they accept or not?” said the third richest man in Mexico while watching Rubén Omar Romano.

The port team coach accepted almost instantly and shook hands with the man born on October 19, 1955.

At the end of the recording, Salinas Pliego hurried to get in the middle of the entire group to capture a souvenir photograph.

Unfortunately, the motivation of the Mexican millionaire did not work at all, because his team fell by a score of 2 goals to 1.

The annotations of the game were by Nicolás Benedetti at minute 44 for Mazatlán FC, while Ignacio Salvio and Juan Ignacio Dinenno at 50 and 75 completed the comeback in favor of Pumas.