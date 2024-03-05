When browsing the stores Elektra You can find items from luxury brands with offers to make shopping even more accessible to your customers and do not miss the opportunity to renew, thus ensuring to satisfy the needs of all its clients.

This department store, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, stands out for offering a wide range of items and clothing from the most prestigious brands on the market, this time it caught everyone's attention by selling a selection of watches from renowned brands such as Invicta, Guess, Enso, Adidas and Casio, with prices starting at just $509.

We present some characteristics of the watches available in this offer, remember that Elektra is characterized by being able to make purchases with small payments, therefore, learn about some of the offers and Don't miss the opportunity to stand out with elegance wherever you go.

Invicta Pro Diver 30024 Gold Men's Watch:

⦿ Price: $1,599

This elegant men's watch has a stainless steel bracelet, quartz movement and water resistance up to 10 ATM/100 M. The band width is 22 mm, and the length is 185 mm.

Guess Unisex Fashion Luxury Style Pink Watch GW0530L4:

⦿ Price: $2,690

With a sophisticated design and exceptional precision, this watch combines style and functionality perfectly. It has a chronograph and date function, as well as water resistance for all your adventures.

Enso Lady Watch Black Color EW9267L2 – S023:

⦿ Price: $699

This Enso brand watch features an elegant and contemporary design, with a rose gold-colored mechanical case and water resistance up to 3 ATM.

Casio Watch for Genderless Model F-108WH-8A2CF:

⦿ Price: $509

With LED light, stopwatch, daily alarm and automatic calendar, this watch offers functionality and durability. Waterproof and with a 7-year warranty, it's a reliable choice for everyday use.

Adidas Unisex Fashion Luxury Style Red Watch Z103262:

⦿ Price: $1,269

This watch combines style and functionality with a cutting-edge Swiss movement and chronograph and date function.