Sinaloa.- The billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego gave away all the tickets for the Mazatlán match FC vs Bravos de Ciudad Juárez, which will take place on Friday, February 3 at 8:05 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the Kraken Stadium.

As a gratuity, Salinas Pliego ordered a Sinaloan-style corrido, since Mazatlán FC is the only first division team in Liga MX that has the entity located in the northwest of Mexico. Dorados is the next relevant team, located in the MX Expansion League, formerly called promotion.

All this was announced on the Twitter accounts ‘@RicardoBSalinas’ and ‘@MazatlanFC’, where it was explained in detail how the dynamics will be carried out so that fans obtain free tickets.

Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31, those with club season tickets will be able to go to the Kraken stadium ticket offices, the general public will do so from Wednesday, February 1although the warning is clear from the port team: they may not find tickets anymore.

“The best carnival in the world, the Mazatlán 2023 carnival begins at the Kraken. FREE TICKETS FOR EVERYONE! Delivery for season ticket holders: Monday and Tuesday. General public: starting Wednesday (if �� remain),” the team published in the social network recently acquired by Elon Reeve Musk.

The issue took on greater dimensions when sports journalist Eduardo Trelles used his account ‘@eduardotrelles’ to criticize the owner of Elektra, who responded very much in his style. Without filters and straight to the neck.

“It’s more Don asshole @eduardotrelles so that he sees that I’m good people… IF I’M GOING TO GIVE AWAY ALL THE TICKETS to the game on FRIDAY in #Mazatlan, so that he cries for good reason. Let everyone go to know the #Kraken and have fun… say in the entrance that their uncle, the owner invited them”.

As we know, those born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, tend to be wanted or loved, without half measures. Proof of this was a fan of Mazatlán FC, who published “José Alfredo Jiménez is composing your run from heaven, Uncle Richi!”.

We recommend you read:

Given this, Salinas Pliego asked the Sinaloans to compose a corrido for him, but of course, while he was alive to be able to enjoy it.