Libido’s vocalist, Salim Vera, spent several years of his life preparing for a future totally opposed to music.

Salim Vera occupies an important place in the Peruvian pop rock scene due to his work with the bands Libido and Coral. However, the musician was about to elevate his life in another way, according to what he told Patricio Suárez Vértiz, in an interview for his recently launched YouTube channel, “As it is”, whose episode with the interpreter of “Hueso de cartilago” aired on February 3. The musician, who is a partner of the beauty queen Claudia Sobenes (miss Ultra Universe Peru 2022), revealed that his intention was to dedicate his life to God.

What did Salim Vera do before joining Líbido?

Salim Vera, 52, said that in his youth, although he was attracted to music, he felt a strong spiritual calling. “I was linked to the Catholic religion from the age of 16”, indicated. This is due to the influence of her twin sister, Bárbara Vera Villar: “She pulled me.”

Many before even thinking about having a band called Libido, Salim Vera was a missionary through Verbum Dei, an institution of the Catholic Church. “I had to cloister myself for four years to be a priest”, assured the rocker, who, later, emphasized that he does not deny this period and, on the contrary, remembers it as a parish group with which he had a great time. “I started practicing religion and believed in the sacraments of God and the Virgin Mary,” he said.

Why did Salim Vera leave the Catholic faith?

While Salim Vera was preparing to be a priest, Toño Jáuregui (who would be the composer of Libido) and Manolo Hidalgo (the guitarist) focused on studying and finishing their university studies.

It was at the age of 22 that Salim Vera suffered a crisis of faith when he questioned things that to this day he considers have not been answered. “Now I deny the Catholic religion for the cover-up of the crimes of the Church, the rape of children and how almost the entire Catholic hierarchy is an accomplice,” he explained to Patricio Suárez Vértiz.

The lead singer of Libido, after declaring himself an atheist, considered that “the Catholic Church should disappear, including all religions.” “Human beings would be completely free, without religions. It is a universal hoax,” he opined.