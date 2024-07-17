Salik, the exclusive operator of the road toll system in Dubai, has announced its joining the United Nations Global Compact, the global voluntary initiative to promote corporate sustainability, in a proactive step to promote responsible business practices and contribute to advancing the sustainability journey in the UAE..

Under this initiative, Salik joins more than 20,000 companies in more than 160 countries that are committed to implementing the ten principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption..

This strategic step comes within the framework of the company’s long-term vision, which aims to create a positive impact on the social and environmental levels..

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said: “Salik’s accession to the UN Global Compact confirms our commitment to adopting appropriate business methodologies that are in line with the highest ethical standards and environmental responsibility, and contributes to consolidating our position as a leading company in promoting sustainable business practices in the UAE.”.

He added, “We believe in the importance of this membership in enabling and supporting Salik to integrate these principles into its operations and contribute to achieving the sustainable development goals.”

He stressed Salik’s keenness, within the framework of its commitment to these principles, to support sustainable practices that promise a better future for future generations, as it works to explore innovative solutions that reduce the carbon footprint and enhance social progress for the workforce and communities, in a way that serves the path of sustainability and prosperity in the country..