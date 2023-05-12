Salik announced that it achieved record quarterly results, as it recorded the highest quarterly revenues from fees for using the traffic toll system in the first quarter of 2023 since the start of operation, as it increased by 8%, reaching a record of 454 million dirhams.

Salik achieved a net profit of 275 million dirhams and a free cash flow of 325 million dirhams in the first quarter of 2023.

The number of revenue-generating trips reached 113.6 million, exceeding the previous record level recorded before the pandemic, thanks to the return of full economic and tourism activity and the usual movement of movement. The number of active accounts and the number of registered vehicles increased by 4% and 7%, respectively, reaching 2.1 million accounts and 3.9 million vehicles by the end of the year. The first quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA and net profit margins for the first quarter of 2023 were 66.8% and 52.9%, respectively, reflecting SALIC’s smooth business model and strong franchise framework.