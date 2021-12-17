Salibandy | World Championship sensation Justus Kainulainen’s painful return to the floorball league – the paint cannon threw his racket to go

Justus Kainulainen did not hit the finish line and Rasmus Kainulainen was not in the line-up, but the Oilers still turned the Espoo Derby for themselves.

Indians – Oilers 4–5

Esport Oilers defeated Westend Indians in the Espoo derby played at the Espoo derby on a 5-4 reading.

With the victory, the Oilers jumped to second in the floor league league in the flat league table. The team has now won all four derby matches played in the Metro arena.

Oilers represented Finland at the World Championships Justus Kainulainen and Joonas Kaltiainen as well as the Indians Otto Lehkosuo arrived in Espoo like rock stars on tour.

The trio climbed their third ice rink in December as they moved straight from the lights at Hartwall Arena and Helsinki Ice Rink to Metro Arena.

The world tour was also available in Espoo, even though it was just a home F-League. The flames rose towards the hall roof as the Indians ran into the field in the middle of the smoke.

Aaro Astala’s eye remained on the ball.

Pyrotechnics warmed the audience and the audience warmed up even further to the hot local battle.

Oilersin The 22-year-old comet Kainulainen was Finland’s most effective scorer at the World Championships with seven hits. He shot a hat trick against Sweden in the dramatic final and was also selected to the star field of the Games.

In the wake of the stunning tournament, the young striker’s confidence in returning to the F-League was higher than ever. Kainulainen fired the ball with a constant feed, from possible and sometimes impossible places.

However, the balls flew either towards the opponent’s players or completely past the goal. Unsatisfied, Kainulainen twisted his shoulder blade into a new shape while Indians fans got excited about darkening the Oilers star.

The Indians got to celebrate the goal Fourth, but it wasn’t enough.

In the end, Kainulainen decided that the reason for the poor finishing efficiency was in the racket, and so he went to get a new play equipment from the exchange bench.

However, the pace continued at the same rate. The striker fiercely sought a goal, but to no avail. Indians defender Tuomas Harjulan The club also flew out of the field in a handsome arc when Kainulainen shook his itch against it.

The gaze of the Oilers star turned to the ceiling of the hall in disbelief. The number of shots accumulated during the evening was 11, but the power points round to zero.

Indians Otto Lehkosuo got to experience how a different line of judges in the F-League whistled compared to the World Cup troughs.

National team coach Petteri Nykky described during the Games that “only goals and dead” are counted on the field. In the match between the Indians and the Oilers, the number of offenses was already slightly reduced.

Oilers’ defense blocked the shots without fear.

Tuomas Iiskola struggled with Lehkosuo behind the goal and was pushed to the ice, which also made Lehkosuo grin after the situation. At the World Championships, the whistle would have remained visibly in my pocket.

Also immediately after the Oilers Alexander Nyman pushed himself into the ice rink and suddenly the Indians were overwhelmed by two men. The line wondered half and the other. A total of eight penalties were whistled in the match.

Oilers’ Tuomas Iiskola and Markus Markkola were in a great match in the derby and made three points for the man.

The local arena was followed by 2,017 spectators.