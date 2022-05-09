Salibandy | World champion Krister Savonen went through his concussions, which forced him to end his career

Savonen, who received his sixth concussion in September, was one of the best defenders in the world.

Floorball world champion and one of the best defenders of its kind Krister Savonen went through the concussions he experienced during his career With their Twitter account.

Savonen, 27, suffered a sixth concussion in September. He no longer recovered from the game and announced the end of his career at the Classic Championships.

Savonen thanked people about the support and messages they received and promised to answer questions about their head injuries and their situation. He said he goes through things as things without bitterness or barking, possibly and hopefully helping someone.

Savonen is one of the biggest contributors to his concussions keep his style of play and bad luck. The first of them came on ice outside as a result of a crash without a helmet.

“The next two about 30 cents shorter hit the elbow in a defensive situation, the fourth in a protective situation in the elbow / hand in the armpit.”

“The fifth came from Switzerland and it was a wrestling throw head above ground. The last one was a collision with a wall, ”he said added.

For individuals Savonen said he was guided by respect for his own sport and other players, which he says is a good model in Finland.

“What the sport could do is make the rules clear to both referees and players. Players play as they are allowed to play. Reviewing or updating the rules and implementing whatever it entails, ”he said. added.

Savonen said in December on the consequences of the fifth and sixth concussions of his career. He wrote that he suffered from depression and panic attacks, as well as problems with memory, concentration, balance, and eye movements.

In early May, a star defender stopped player career.

“It’s still hard for me to accept, but still the only right decision. There are still blood challenges in everyday life that there is no other option, ”he wrote.

So far, Savonen has only wanted to comment on his situation on his social media channels.