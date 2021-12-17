Salibandy | Website: Petri Kettunen would have liked to continue as head coach of the Czech Republic

In an interview with Florbal.cz, Kettunen states that coaching will be of interest in the future if a suitable place is found.

Czech coached the men’s floorball team at the World Championships in Helsinki Petri Kettunen would have liked to continue in office for another year.

Kettunen says Florbal.cz site in an interview that he would have liked to continue coaching the team for the World Championships in Switzerland next November.

However, the Czech floorball association did not continue to include Kettunen and members of his coaching team Akseli Ahtiainen and Karo Kuuhari agreements.

Kettunen coached the Finnish World Championships in gold at the 2016 World Championships.

In an interview with Florbal.cz, he notes that coaching may be of interest in the future if a suitable place is found.

“There are only a few pests in the floorball that interest me, and at the moment they are filled. If there are suitable opportunities, I may well be interested. ”

Kettunen coached the Czech Republic since 2017.

In the 2018 Games, the Czech Republic was fourth and in Helsinki the team took the fourth World Cup medal in its history.

In the bronze medal match, the Czech Republic knocked out Switzerland 4–3 overtime. In the semi-final, the team lost to Finland 2-3.

“The dream of being world champions, that is, strong. And we were not far from the final place, ”Kettunen commented to HS after the bronze match.

He did not yet say at the time whether he would have wanted to continue as Czech head coach.