Salibandy | TPS grinded tough Indians like unloading

Miko Kailiala’s nerves lasted at the finish line, where he has also managed to freeze.

TPS earned three points from Westend Indians in the floorball F league and is approaching the top three in the series. The win came off with a slight difference of 4–3.

TPS fired enough shots to win several matches, but miraculously the balls flew past the goal and over as if enchanted.

Turku star striker Miko Kailiala not surprised by a problem that the team is sadly familiar with.

“Very from Tepsi. When scoring is difficult, then it is difficult. I should have overcome the reading more clearly, ”he spun.

Kailiala herself once hit between the paint trees. However, the shot went so close that aiming past would have been more difficult than scoring a goal. Sometimes we still fail from the same place.

“Yes, many times. It’s not quite a routine, although it should be. ”

The feed to the finish delivered Ville Hirvisuo. The chemistry of the first chain was in place when Hirvisuo found Kailiala’s goal from the corner. No one else in Otahalli in Espoo noticed the cunning feed until it was too late.

Home team The Indians hung on the match, even though they were left behind in the number of shots. According to Kailiala, the struggle felt tough as a demolition.

“There was little momentum. Against the Indians, it is quite often a tricky, little such dismantling. They don’t like to leave their own at all. ”

Coach Janne Kainulainen saw the match as well.

“Hard grit and both defended damn well,” he summed up.

Defender of Indians Tuomas Harjula got to enjoy two goals from the stunning pre-works that served Teppo Salo and Kevin Nylund. Samuli Toropainen was responsible for the team’s third goal.

From TPS hit in addition to Kailiala Mikko Hautaniemi, Erik Storgårds as well as winning in the third installment of the winning goal Janne Hoikkanen.

With the match, the Indians and TPS will move on to a two-week national team break. Indians were selected from the national team Valtteri Kainulainen and Otto Lehkosuo. From TPS, Kailiala, Hautaniemi, Storgårds and Lauri Stenfors.

There are five more matches left in the F-League regular season. The Indians are seventh in the series.