Sunday, April 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Salibandy | TPS defeated Helsinki in women’s floorball: EräVikingik fell to bronze

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

TPS made club history at its women’s F-League final.

Turku Palloseura will play for the first time in his club history in the final series of the women’s floorball women’s league. TPS defeated Helsinki-based EräVikiking in the semi-finals 3–1, when the teams’ fourth match ended 2–1 in TPS’s favor.

All the goals of the match were scored in the opening round. The scorers were the winners Noora Rantanen and Milla Nordlund.

“The game was really fast-paced, and ErVi gave top resistance. Sometimes the means were running out, but the wizard Vilander always came up with something, commented the captain of TPS, who was happy about the final place. Jenna Saario On screen TV interview.

At Vilander, he referred to the head coach To Aki Vilander.

Batch of Vikings the season continues in the bronze match on April 9th. In the finals starting a week later, TPS will face either Classic or reigning champion PSS.

See also  Russian attack Porvoo plans to send an ambulance to Ukraine

On Saturday, Classic leveled the wins to 2–2 by defeating PSS in the 4–3 overtime. The semi-finals will be decided on Sunday in Porvoo.

#Salibandy #TPS #defeated #Helsinki #womens #floorball #EräVikingik #fell #bronze

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Truce offers sliver of hope for 7-year-old war-torn Yemenis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.