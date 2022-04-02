Salibandy | TPS defeated Helsinki in women’s floorball: EräVikingik fell to bronze

TPS made club history at its women’s F-League final.

Turku Palloseura will play for the first time in his club history in the final series of the women’s floorball women’s league. TPS defeated Helsinki-based EräVikiking in the semi-finals 3–1, when the teams’ fourth match ended 2–1 in TPS’s favor.

All the goals of the match were scored in the opening round. The scorers were the winners Noora Rantanen and Milla Nordlund.

“The game was really fast-paced, and ErVi gave top resistance. Sometimes the means were running out, but the wizard Vilander always came up with something, commented the captain of TPS, who was happy about the final place. Jenna Saario On screen TV interview.

At Vilander, he referred to the head coach To Aki Vilander.

Batch of Vikings the season continues in the bronze match on April 9th. In the finals starting a week later, TPS will face either Classic or reigning champion PSS.

On Saturday, Classic leveled the wins to 2–2 by defeating PSS in the 4–3 overtime. The semi-finals will be decided on Sunday in Porvoo.