Sunday, March 28, 2021
Salibandy | TPS and Nokia took the wins in the men’s floorball semi-finals

March 28, 2021
Oilers continue to lead the semi-finals against TPS with a win of 3–2.

Floorball both men’s F-League semifinals will continue in the sixth match on Tuesday. In the fifth semi-final, TPS defeated Oilers 5–2 and reduced Oilers’ advantage in match wins to 3–2. Nokian KrP defeated Classic 4–3 in overtime and slipped to 3–2 lead in wins.

The struggle between TPS and the Oilers was steady until the start of the second round. The guests then turned the game to their advantage with an effective finish.

Waltteri Vesterinen, Juuso Forsman, Juuso Alin and Nikolas Laaksonen hit four consecutive goals for TPS, from which the Oilers did not recover.

Classic lost a grip on the game in the second semi-final at the start of the final round Eemeli Salinin After a 3-0 lead. Joona Rantala started chasing Nokia and hit a 3-3 draw at the end of the game.

Mikko Laakso scored Nokia’s winning goal extra time in the second minute.

