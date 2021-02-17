Salibandy | Too long a racket ruined Rasmus Kainulainen’s match in the F-league: “He has not scored any goals since”

Ramus Kainulainen did not hit the goal at all, but the rest of the Oilers team scored 11 goals.

Esport The Oilers roared Westend Indians floorball in the F-League local match. The dominance of Espoo went to the away team Oilers on the 11th and 5th.

The Indians practically lost the match in the first 10 minutes. Oilers stock market leader Tuomas Iiskola arranged for his team a three-goal neck with one goal and two tasty passes.

Head coach of Indians Petri Timonen took overtime, but no major change occurred. The home team soon scored their fourth goal and Timonen tricked into the substitution box in frustration with his water bottle. Neither succeeded.

Oilersin another powerhouse Rasmus Kainulainen was surprisingly zero in the lavish match. The attacker had several places to score, but not once did the ball leave the stage in the desired direction.

Iiskola revealed the reason for the inefficiency of his teammate.

“He’s accidentally got too long rackets, so he hasn’t scored goals since. Let’s see if he gets new ones in a couple of weeks. ”

It is entirely possible to shorten the floorball racket at home, but Kainulainen has not undertaken such do-it-yourself.

“Yes, they can be shortened, but I don’t think he has enough motivation to do so,” Iiskola doubted.

Kainulainen according to the game equipment did indeed sit in the hand badly, but he was not worried about wasting places.

“That’s right. It’s a little too long for the racket, but it’s also put on its spike to save goals for real games. That’s when it flashes. ”

Rasmus’ nephew Justus Kainulainen already fired its 32nd and 33rd hits of the season. He sidelined his personal one-season goal record.

Espoo teams the level difference this season has been clear. Already the first encounter in the fall ended with the Oilers 6-1 victory.

Coach Timonen suspected that the wins taken from Welho and the Tigers were frustrating for today’s Indians.

“We had two winning games last weekend and maybe they came with a little less response than would have been required today. The bar is high and we are trying to catch it. ”