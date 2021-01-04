Salibandy | The women’s floorball World Cup qualifiers will move on – Finland’s block in June

Koronapandemia gave a sporting event while almost a half years.

Floorball women’s World Cup qualifiers are postponed due to the corona pandemic. Finland was scheduled to play from the World Cup finals in Latvia in February, but the block will only be played with this information from the 1st to the 5th. June.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Latvia, Germany and Russia are in the same qualifying block as Finland. The World Cup final is scheduled to take place in Uppsala, Sweden in December.

The World Cup qualifiers are divided into three European sections and one Asian / Oceanian and one North American section. The final tournament will be open to 16 countries.

From each block of Europe, the top three and the top two block finals will enter the final tournament. The International Floorball Federation IFF and the Finnish Floorball Association announced the qualifiers on Monday on their websites.