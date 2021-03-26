Salibandy | The warm-up was more dangerous for the Oilers than the opponent – two players were sidelined before the match

The Oilers knocked TPS off the field and advanced to victory in the finals.

TPS – Oilers 5-9

Esport The Oilers rose to victory in the floorball F-League finals. The away match against Turku Palloseura ended at 9–5, and the semi-finals are now 3–1.

The Oilers get to try cutting off the series in their home trough on Sunday.

The Espoo lineup was renewed just before the match. In the initial warm-up, the team ranks dropped unlucky as well Alexander Nyman that Olli Jokela.

Specially for young Jokela, the disappointment was great. He would have gotten a great display spot in the Oilers triple chain.

“There was a little waster in the warm-up when Jokela staggered and fell. The boy was full of energy, and it would have been great to let the young foal go. This is what happened now, ”coach Heikki Luukkonen annoyed.

Luukkonen did not remember being in the same situation before.

“Just before the game, two guys from the same five dropped out. We had to do a little bit. ”

Oilers escaped from TPS in the second batch. Justus Kainulainen, Rasmus Kainulainen and Casper Pfitzner fired readings 2–5 on the board. The people of Turku still made Kirin budding, but the rise was interrupted by an easy mistake.

Defender Janne Nurminen fell asleep in a free kick situation, and Antti Suomela poured cold water into the neck of the TPS. Nurminen could only help spread his hands and the coach Janne Kainulainen brush their hair.

“The guy got to kill our momentum. Before that, we had no matter how many goals. All you have to do is nail it and not leave anything to be said, ”Kainulainen said.

The Oilers bench sighed with relief when Suomela hit the finish line.

“When we got to the lead, a little fear of losing crept into the sweater. That this is how we can now lose this leadership. It plastered the group mentally, ”Luukkonen wondered.

Second the lot was lousy from TPS. Kainula tried to wake up his team, but to no avail.

“We were really badly asleep. We took three cools and we were somewhere else outside of the semi-finals anyway. ”

The people of Turku have not been able to seize their potential at the most important moment of the season. Kainulainen is responsible for that.

“Yes, you must look in the mirror.”

“Still, you don’t have to start giving any dressing room talk on your egg. We have all the keys, but the resistance is real, really hard. ”

The match in the final moments, goals emerged from the conveyor belt when TPS applied for leveling with high risk. Rasmus Kainulainen stylized himself with power points 2 + 2 in the last seconds.

TPS: n Mikko Hautaniemi fattened his own points balance again. In the nine matches of the spring, he has already scored 11 + 7 points.

In Friday’s second semi-final, Nokian KrP tied the series against Classic.