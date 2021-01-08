Iapp Lankinen slammed the ball behind Westend Indians’ back Severi Hopsu.

Floorball In the men’s F-league, ie the main series of the sport, a rude performance was seen on Friday, when the Oxygen from Jyväskylä Iiro Lankinen nailed the dull hard paint.

Lankinen punished Westend Indians from Espoo in a way that got the enthusiast who interpreted the match for the Ruutu service enthusiastic.

“I already meant to say that Lankinen is familiar with these knits, but this time there is no need to knit,” the video clip released by the F-League analyzes.

Lankinen was waiting for the Indians mill Severi Hopsun initiative, moved the racket to his left hand only and lifted the ball with one hand grip through the top bar.

“It is such an accurate shot on the top shelf, where the most expensive organic wines are also kept in Alko,” comments on Lankinen’s performance.

Happee won the match played in Otahalli, Espoo, reading 8–2. The victory lifted Oxygen to the sixth place in the F-League.

