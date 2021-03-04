Salibandy | The Indians fired posts on the dents but did not hit the Oilers ’finish in the first quarterfinals

As last year, the first show in Espoo Derby was tight.

Esport The Oilers twisted their first match win for themselves when the fiery semi-finals of the Espoo teams kicked off in the F-League. Underdog Westend Indians stretched the game tight but had to bow to a score of 5–4.

The teams faced in the playoffs last season, but at that time the match series was interrupted due to the corona. All three matches went on overtime.

Also this season, the teams that reached positions 1-4 in the regular season were able to choose the opponent of their choice for the playoffs. Second-placed Oilers could also have challenged seventh-placed SPV, but decided to take revenge on their sixth-placed local opponent.

Oilers started the match with terrible efficiency, as in less than seven minutes the team led 3-0. The Indians were forced to use their overtime right at the start of the game.

The yellow shirts soon got back two goals and started taking control of the game, but luck had turned their backs on the team. The Indians fired the ball into the goal irons as many as eight times.

Otto Lehkosuo fired a hat trick towards the frame. The defender’s expression was disbelieving as even a fourth attempt slipped into the bar in the final seconds.

“Bad luck or bad bets, which is what you want to go behind. But small corrections, so there will be four goals in the next game, ”he promised.

“I wasn’t the only one who rattled the ribs there. With the whole gang, we pulled an absurd number of poles. ”

In the third set, the Oilers ran again to lead the three goals, after which the Indians tightened to the end of the goal again.

Home team the best match of the evening was two goals finished Markus Markkola. The entire Oilers first field was in a great mood, thank you Rasmus Kainulainen new rackets. Still at the end of the regular season, the attacker was tormented with a dimensionally defective game device.

“Rape now has just the right length of rackets,” Markkola said. It doesn’t know good for Indians.

Oilers coach Heikki Luukkonen did not care whether the victory came with one or ten goals. The intensity of the match was still disappointing for him.

“It feels like neither team was in a pretty insane playoff mode today. It’s time to sneak gaming on both sides and back to top, ”he wondered.

The Indians suffered from a loose start in a barren manner, making the guests a coach Petri Timonen manasi negligence even harder.

“The download has gone wrong and coaching can take responsibility for it. You have to come up with some tricks for that. It’s been a bit unnecessarily often the same thing this season. Then coaching is allowed to look in the mirror. ”