Salibandy | The floorball association wants to postpone the Helsinki World Championships by one year due to the coronavirus situation

Floorball Association the government is proposing to postpone the December World Cup by one year due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The federal government decided on the matter at its meeting on Thursday.

The World Floorball Championships are scheduled to take place in Helsinki in December Helsinki Ice Hall and Hartwall Arena. The goal of the floorball association has been to get at least 100,000 visitors to the competition.

16 countries participate in the competition and Finland is the reigning world champion.

Floorball Association chairman says + to Yle“class =” person “> Risto Kauppinen says to Ylethat the relocation of the Games would be the best solution for security and assembly reasons.

“The decision was unanimous. There is too much uncertainty and the situation in the world seems to be getting worse, ”Kauppinen told HS.

According to Kauppinen, Finland has the readiness to organize competitions with, for example, audience restrictions, but he does not consider the alternative to work.

“We would not see that option make sense if 13,000 spectators were not allowed in the hall or the number of participants in the Games was reduced.”

The IFF will announce the organization of the World Cup on Monday, September 7, following a board meeting.

Secretary-General of the IFF John Liljelund says the floorball federation must ask for the Games to be postponed if they cannot be conducted safely and sensibly. The race calendar for 2021 threatens to become exceptionally tight, as there are already three World Cups due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The calendar for 2021 originally included the World Championships for 19-year-old boys and, in addition, the World Championships for women and the World Championships for 19-year-old girls have already been moved there.

“The Federation of Finland will apply to postpone the Games and the IFF Board will decide on the basis of what can be done”; Liljelund tells HS.

The Men’s World Cup is the most important event in floorball, and it’s likely to get the place you want on the calendar. However, there is enough to reconcile.

“If Finland does not have the conditions to organize competitions, the IFF will of course not force it. That wouldn’t make any sense. ”

“If Finland proposes that the Games be played in December 2021, we will not start building a calendar based on the Games being played in large halls. Mediation for the women’s races is easier because the races are played in a smaller hall and there is no KHL or hockey league team. ”

Kauppinen estimates that the postponement of the World Cup will bring additional costs of 300,000 to 400,000 euros to the union.